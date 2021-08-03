Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panola County, MS

South Panola bus routes for new school year

By Staff reports
panolian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the South Panola School District website: All 21-22 Bus Routes are listed below or click here to open a file in a new window to see the routes. For bus riders, we ask for parents and students to be patient during the first days of school as the drivers and students become accustomed to the route and its stops. As the school year progresses, our bus drivers will be on a more defined schedule picking up students and dropping them off during the morning and afternoon.

www.panolian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
County
Panola County, MS
City
Crowder, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Routes#Ridge Road#South End#Gravel Road#Spsd#Daycare Sky Line Motel#Bjh#Bms#Hs Rrb Bus 31#Bes#Bis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
Arkansas StatePosted by
NBC News

Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates after lawmakers left the prohibition in place despite a rising number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy