South Panola bus routes for new school year

From the South Panola School District website: All 21-22 Bus Routes are listed below or click here to open a file in a new window to see the routes. For bus riders, we ask for parents and students to be patient during the first days of school as the drivers and students become accustomed to the route and its stops. As the school year progresses, our bus drivers will be on a more defined schedule picking up students and dropping them off during the morning and afternoon.