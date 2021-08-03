Vienna Little League teams shine in state
With two teams winning championships and another reaching the semifinals, Vienna Little League all-star baseball squads enjoyed a successful summer in state-tournament action. The two state-title teams were the Vienna American 8-10 age all-stars and the new Vienna Intermediate all-stars, a first-season team of 13-year-olds playing on a bigger diamond. Each team qualified for the state competition by first winning District 4 tournament crowns.www.insidenova.com
