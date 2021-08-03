Cancel
Olympics 2021 live updates - Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton in 200m final; Athing Mu wins gold; Kevin Durant, USA move on

By Mike Coppinger
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday night brought us a jam-packed slate of Tokyo Olympic action. First, the A-Team -- the American duo of April Ross and Alix Klineman -- continued its quest for Olympic gold with a 21-19, 21-19 win over Germany in the beach volleyball quarterfinal. Then, Kevin Durant scored 29 points while Damian Lillard had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists as the U.S. men's basketball team beat Spain 95-81 to reach the Olympic semifinals.

www.espn.com

