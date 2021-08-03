Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Mariska Hargitay’s Beautiful Reason for Waiting to Get Married Until She Was 40

By Anna Dunn
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqycT_0bFnDFWG00

Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay didn’t want to get married until she was 40, and her reasoning was quite profound. The 57-year-old actress, who’s played detective Olivia Benson on the hit series since 1999, is married to Peter Hermann and has been since 2004.

It goes without saying that Hargitay is wildly successful. The actress holds the record for the longest someone has gone playing a character on a television series. She’s also made major waves in her activism and is all around very accomplished. For her, that was something that was critical before getting married.

“Everyone was getting married in their 20s or 30s, but in my mind, I knew I had to figure out what I was doing in my life,” she told Parade in 2019. “I didn’t want anyone to shape me, and I knew that I had my own path to walk. Not to say I wasn’t sad or impatient.”

It was only when Hargitay felt comfortable where she was at in her life did she make the decision to tie the knot.

The ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Learned the Value of Hard Work From Her Father

Law & Order: SVU has been on television for almost 23 years, and in that time, Hargitay hasn’t quit. She’s put a ton of hard work into the show, and she told Parade that her father is the one who told her to never give up.

“I could have quit a million times, but my dad drilled into me that our family doesn’t quit,” Hargitay said. “So if you don’t get it, it means you’re not ready and you have to get up and try again. There’s really something to be said for perseverance and not throwing in the towel.”

Before Law & Order: SVU, Hargitay was still trying to find work in the entertainment business. This is even with the connections she had. Her father was famous bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay. Mickey passed away in 2006.

“My dad gave me so much advice and shored me up so young. He achieved so many unattainable goals and did it by beating to his own drum. He used to say that to me. Like, ‘What does it matter what people think?’ He was so clear in what it took to succeed,” Hargitay said. Those lessons she carried with her right onto the set of Law & Order: SVU and it doesn’t seem like she’ll ever lose sight of them.

Law & Order: SVU returns on Thursday, September 23rd on NBC. It’ll air back to back with its spinoff series, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Organized Crime stars Chris Meloni as Elliot Stabler. Hargitay worked alongside Meloni on Law & Order: SVU before Melon left after season 11. Fans saw plenty of crossover episodes between the two shows last year, and they can expect to see more.

Comments / 12

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

151K+
Followers
17K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Hargitay
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Chris Meloni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getting Married#The Law Order#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: How Much Does Ice-T Make Per Episode?

“Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T already had a successful career as a rapper before joining the hit NBC show. How much does he make per episode?. Ice-T, who has played Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutoala on “Law & Order: SVU” since 2000, reportedly earns $250,000 per episode according to 2020 data from Celebrity Net Worth.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Melissa McCarthy is "praying" for Mariska Hargitay after the Law & Order: SVU star broke her ankle

McCarthy created a sign for Hargitay reading, "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Harigtay's recovery," and stood outside of an Los Angeles fast food chain on Tuesday soliciting honks for her friend. Page Six reported Hargitay tripped on a rainy pavement over Fourth of July Weekend. Hargitay's broken ankle follows her breaking her knee and suffering a hiarline fracture in her ankle and a torn ligament in May.
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Christopher Meloni Finally Reveals the Truth About His Law & Order: SVU Exit

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order" In an in-depth chat with Men's Health posted on Aug. 4, Christopher Meloni discussed rejoining the beloved franchise with Law & Order Organized Crime and revealed what really went down before his unexpected departure from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. For those who need a refresher, Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU for 12 seasons between 1999 and 2011.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: What Happened to Olivia Benson’s ‘Adopted’ Baby

Longtime “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” fans know Olivia Benson’s journey to motherhood all too well. Fans of the hit NBC drama have followed Benson as she gained custody of her son, Noah. However, some eagle-eyed fans of the hit drama series have been recalling a moment when Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) briefly became a caregiver to an infant. Only to watch the storyline vanish into thin air.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Calls Out Mariska Hargitay in New Hilarious ‘Whispering’ Clip

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Chris Meloni just made a hilarious shout-out to long-time friend and former co-star Mariska Hargitay in a funny new video. The hilarious video is simply a close-up of Meloni’s head as he sits in the dark, potentially on set of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 He whispers to the camera, “Hey Mariska I hear you were back at work,” he whispers. “I hear its very cinematic. Where are you?”
AstronomyPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Drops Stunning Pic of ‘Aquarius Moon’ Burning Vibrant Orange in Night Sky

Who knew that “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay was a budding astrologist? The actress took to Instagram yesterday to share a snapshot of last night’s gorgeous full moon. “Aquarius moon #hotmoon #midsummermoon #midsummernightsdream,” she captioned the post. Surprisingly, Hargitay was right. Last night’s full moon entered into Aquarius,...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Law & Order: Christopher Meloni Goes Searching for Mariska Hargitay

Earlier this week, we learned that Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler isn't quite finished with Dylan McDermott's Richard Wheatley when the second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime rolls around, with the first season's big bad returning for a major recurring arc. But from the looks of things on Instagram over the past twenty-four hours, it appears Stabler will still have Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the SVU team covering his back when the series does return, with both NBC series currently in production. That is if Meloni can figure out where Hargitay is at…
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Danielle Truitt, Ainsley Seiger are ‘Getting it Done’ in Photo from Season 2 Set

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 is finally back in production, and fans have gotten plenty of info about what life is like on set. A new photo from the set shows actors Ainsley Seiger and Danielle Truitt smiling at the camera. Truitt plays Officer Ayanna Bell, and Seiger plays Jet, the incredibly sharp young hacker who helps the Organized Crime department solve crimes.

Comments / 12

Community Policy