Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations climb 64% in last week, cases up 92%

Oregon health officials reported 5,946 new coronavirus cases since July 26, nearly double the number recorded the week prior -- and the highest weekly count since mid-January. COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed to 340 occupied beds, far exceeding the 300-bed threshold Gov. Kate Brown has used in the past to activate certain restrictions. Health officials have still not said what, if anything, they plan to do to stem the rapid transmission of the coronavirus’ delta variant beyond urging people to get vaccinated and wear masks when indoors.