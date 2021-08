I've only seen a car on fire in the movies, on the news, and on TV, but to see it in person on Friday was a whole different experience. I was driving my Jeep over the Crossgates Best Buy to pick up a new computer monitor when I noticed some black smoke near the Best Buy parking lot. I thought, maybe I should go check out where that smoke is coming from just in case someone needs some help since I carry a fire extinguisher and first aid kit in my Jeep.