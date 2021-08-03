Allegiant resuming construction of stalled Florida resort project
After shelving its Florida resort project at the onset of the pandemic, Allegiant Air’s parent company is restarting construction of the riverfront property. Maurice “Maury” Gallagher, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co., told analysts during its quarterly earnings call last week that the airline will resume and finish construction of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, with Allegiant President John Redmond reporting that it recently reached a deal to borrow $350 million for the venture.www.reviewjournal.com
Comments / 0