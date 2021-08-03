Cancel
Florida State

Allegiant resuming construction of stalled Florida resort project

By Eli Segall
reviewjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter shelving its Florida resort project at the onset of the pandemic, Allegiant Air’s parent company is restarting construction of the riverfront property. Maurice “Maury” Gallagher, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co., told analysts during its quarterly earnings call last week that the airline will resume and finish construction of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, with Allegiant President John Redmond reporting that it recently reached a deal to borrow $350 million for the venture.

Tourism
Economy
Twitter
Lifestyle
Industry
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies

It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

