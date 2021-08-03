Alpine Banks reports $15.7M in Q2 net income

LAS VEGAS – August 6, 2021 – MGM Resorts International (“MGM Resorts” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. “We delivered a strong second quarter, driven by robust demand and productivity efforts across our domestic portfolio. Our Las Vegas Strip and Regional Operations Adjusted Property EBITDAR margins reached all-time records and our Regional Operations also delivered an all-time quarterly record in Adjusted Property EBITDAR. Our U.S. sports betting and iGaming venture, BetMGM, continues to outperform as the number two operator nationwide,” said Bill Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer and President of MGM Resorts International. “We also recently announced several strategic transactions that furthered our goal of becoming a more streamlined, focused organization with stronger liquidity. We continued to advance that goal today with our announced agreement with VICI and MGM Growth Properties to monetize our MGP Operating Partnership units for $4.4 billion in cash. I’m grateful for the tremendous work that our MGM Resorts teams continue to put into positioning this Company for future growth and success.”