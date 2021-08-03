Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Jalen Duren set to announce final decision on August 6

By Jack Pilgrim
kentuckysportsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time has come for Jalen Duren to announce his final decision. With a Peach Jam title trophy secured and official visits wrapped up to all three of his college finalists, the five-star center is ready to take the next step of his basketball journey with a commitment. With the entire basketball world sitting on the edge of its collective seat, Duren announced late Monday he would be announcing his decision on Friday, August 6 from the Team Final headquarters in Delaware. The event will begin at 6 p.m. ET and conclude at 7:30 p.m. ET.

kentuckysportsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Final#The Nba G League#Nbl#Espn#Aau#Nbpa#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schroder's Free Agency Takes A Turn For The Worse

When the Los Angeles Lakers picked up Dennis Schroder last season, many fans saw this as the perfect opportunity to improve. Schroder was brought in as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, and the expectation was that Schroder would take the Lakers to the next level on offense. Unfortunately, that didn't happen as Schroder largely struggled throughout the season, especially during the playoffs where the Lakers were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Kawhi Leonard Makes His Free Agency Decision

The biggest name from this year’s free agency class is finally off the board. On Friday afternoon, two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard made his decision. According to Yahoo insider Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Clippers are re-signing Leonard. The terms of his new deal are still being discussed. It’ll be interesting to see if Leonard signs a short-term deal or opts for a lengthier contract.
NBAYardbarker

Dame Lillard responds to getting benched by Gregg Popovich

Damian Lillard is known as one of the NBA’s most clutch players. He is so effective at the end of games, in fact, that the closing moments of outings have become known as Dame Time. Unfortunately for him, Lillard hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase that portion of his game...
NBANBA

Washington acquires six players in five-team trade

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets; guard Aaron Holiday, the rights to forward Isaiah Todd and cash considerations from the Indiana Pacers; and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell from the Los Angeles Lakers in a five-team trade.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Russell Westbrook Unveils His Lakers Jersey

Russell Westbrook was one of the biggest stars to watch throughout the offseason as fans expected him to request a trade out of Washington. While such a request was never made public, fans ultimately heard about his displeasure in D.C. due to reports that he was going to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers gave up Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell for Westbrook, which turned out to be a fantastic deal for the purple and gold.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Andre Drummond explains why he did not re-sign with Lakers

Andre Drummond’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers ended up being very short-lived. Now he is explaining what helped lead to his departure. Drummond, who agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, addressed his decision not to return to the Lakers in a media session this week. “Times are...
Memphis, TNPosted by
Sports Illustrated

In Jalen Duren, College Basketball Has its First Big NIL Recruiting Win

Less than 40 days into the “Name, Image and Likeness Era” of college athletics, college basketball has felt the new rule’s first tangible impact. Top overall 2022 recruit Jalen Duren announced his commitment to Memphis Friday night. Duren will reclassify into the 2021 class and play for the Tigers this season, becoming eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft in the process. The Montverde Academy forward chose Memphis over college options at Kentucky and Miami and lucrative pro offers from the NBA G League and the NBL in Australia. The G League’s offer was reportedly over $1 million, potentially double the deal that recent No. 2 overall draft choice Jalen Green signed with the G League for last year.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Responds To Draymond Green’s Blunt Message

Kendrick Perkins was a topic of conversation following Team USA’s gold medal win over France this weekend. Perkins had previously critiqued Team USA men’s basketball several times, especially after USA’s early exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. Several player, like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, didn’t forget what Perkins had to say.
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Five-star center Jalen Duren commits to Memphis

Jalen Duren will not be taking his talents to the University of Kentucky. Instead, the five-star center will be playing for Penny Hardaway at Memphis. Duren announced his commitment to Memphis in a ceremony at the Team Final headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. “Penny is a players’ coach,” Duren told On3’s...
Memphis, TNdailymemphian.com

Tigers basketball mailbag: Jalen Duren, potential starting five, must-win matchups

Keeping in mind last season’s rocky nonconference performance, what do the Tigers have to face this year?. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy