Jalen Duren set to announce final decision on August 6
The time has come for Jalen Duren to announce his final decision. With a Peach Jam title trophy secured and official visits wrapped up to all three of his college finalists, the five-star center is ready to take the next step of his basketball journey with a commitment. With the entire basketball world sitting on the edge of its collective seat, Duren announced late Monday he would be announcing his decision on Friday, August 6 from the Team Final headquarters in Delaware. The event will begin at 6 p.m. ET and conclude at 7:30 p.m. ET.kentuckysportsradio.com
