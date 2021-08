Many contemporary fans of the Boston Celtics know little about the game of franchise legend John Havlicek, whose career ended before many fans of today were even born. But Hondo — as Havlicek was often called — excelled at both ends of the court in every way and thrived off stealing the lunch of his opponents in particular. While he was a 13-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA performer, Havlicek also managed to get elected to eight All-Defensive teams over the course of his long career for being a terror on the hardwood.