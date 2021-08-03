US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;80;52;77;56;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;54%;8%;9. Albuquerque, NM;85;66;88;66;Partly sunny;E;7;43%;55%;7. Anchorage, AK;74;56;67;55;Sunshine and nice;SW;7;68%;44%;4. Asheville, NC;82;65;71;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;81%;76%;3. Atlanta, GA;88;70;80;66;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;68%;63%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;80;68;77;69;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;57%;27%;4. Austin, TX;82;74;90;72;A shower;NNE;4;66%;60%;6.www.cadillacnews.com
