Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

T.J. Regional Health: Scam Alert

By News Staff
935wain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have been notified that scammers have recently called patients posing as employees of T.J. Regional Health. The wording may vary, but in general, the caller states that they are updating. their records and are then asking for the patient’s Medicare number and/or other private. information. If you receive a...

www.935wain.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#T J Regional Health
Related
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

Police issue a scam alert

Junction City police have issued a scam alert. Many elderly individuals are receiving this letter in the mail. from “The Mega Lottery Picker 2021 Lottery Software for Powerball and Mega Millions." It states that the recipient has won a lottery award of 4.5 million dollars. The letter instructs individuals that they can collect the funds after calling a number and providing their bank account information. This is a scam, be cognizant about whom you give information to over the phone or online and what personal information you share.
Waitsburg, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

Be alert to internet, phone scams

WAITSBURG—Recently, I received a voice message from a number I was not familiar with. The message claimed there were actions filed on my social security number for fraudulent activities. The recorded message said I needed to call the provided number before they begin legal proceedings. This is not the first...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Attorney General Alert: Don’t fall for the family emergency scam

LITTLE ROCK – Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning Arkansans about scam callers who will pull at your heartstrings and attempt to steal your money. Potential targets will receive a panicked phone call from a person claiming to be a relative, oftentimes a grandchild who is in jail or the hospital, who needs money right away. The con artists will ask for money to be wired to them immediately and even pose as an attorney to threaten callers. With wire transfers being similar to cash, the money cannot be retrieved.
southernminn.com

City of Le Center: Stay alert and avoid scams

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received about 1.25 million fraud complaints in 2020 in which a contact method was identified, and in nearly 1 in 3 cases a call was the swindler’s way in. Once they get you on the line, phone scammers use false promises, aggressive sales pitches and phony threats to pry loose information they can use to steal your money or identity (or both).
Saint Clair County, MIwphm.net

Health department warns of phone scam

Be careful if you receive a telephone call that appears to be coming from the St. Clair County Health Department. Local health officials say they have recently been made aware of a “spoofing” scam in which individuals are fraudulently dialing from the health department’s number to trick individuals into revealing personal health information. The health department says they do not ask for such information over the phone and if you receive such a call, hang up immediately. Those who have received such a call should confirm with the health department if the attempt to contact them was legitimate. If not, you can report the scam to the state Attorney General’s Office by calling 877-765-8388.
Albuquerque, NMladailypost.com

NMDWS Issues Alert On Text-Message Scams

ALBUQUERQUE – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) warns New Mexicans to be on alert for scammers who pretend to be NMDWS through text message for the purpose of unlawfully capturing individuals personal information. NMDWS has received reports of claimants and members of the public receiving scam cell-phone...
Public Healthfreedom929.com

BE ALERT TO COVID-19 RELATED SCAMS

(NEWTON/OLNEY) With COVID-19 case numbers again on the rise, state and local authorities, along with regional healthcare officials continue to issue an important reminder for everyone to beware of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines, and treatments. Consumers should be cautious of all websites, stores, and individuals, especially those that call on the telephone, claiming to have products for sale that prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19 and all the new strains. Health officials encourage everyone to share this “scam” alert with all family members, especially those that are older and live alone. For more information, go online at www.fda.gov or to report such COVID-19 fraud, go to the FBI website online at www.fbi.gov. Residents can also contact their local physician, health care facility, or public health office with concerns.
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

Scam Alert: OCCHD says phone number used in attempted Medicare scam

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department says its Food Safety and Environmental Health Program is being connected to scam phone calls. OCCHD officials say scammers are calling, claiming to be Medicare, asking medical questions and leaving Food Safety/Environmental Health’s phone number. The program received 48 calls on...
Public Safetythemountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Scam Alert: Watch Out For Fraudulent QR Codes

Companies use QR codes to point consumers to their apps, track packages, or view menus. But because these codes can’t be read by the human eye, they have become a way for scammers to disguise malicious links. As QR codes get more popular, BBB Scam Tracker is seeing more reports of con artists using them to mislead consumers.
Cut Bank, MTcutbankpioneerpress.com

Regional hospitals to transition their names to Logan Health

Effective Aug., 1, 2021, Pondera Medical Center, Northern Rockies Medical Center and Marias Medical Center will officially transition their names to align with the Logan Health brand, a step that will bring consistency and connectivity to services across the system. “We are excited about this transition and the future of...
Illinois Statevermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois Residents Told: Be Alert for Scams

Illinois residents should be on high alert for potential scams…. That’s the word from the Better Business Bureau, which says the state has become a hot. spot for identity theft attempts. “In particular, they’re claiming to be from the Secretary of State’s office,” said Steve. Bernas, president and CEO of...
Clark County, WAclarkcountylive.com

Clark County Scam Alert Warrants Your Attention

An unknown person(s) have been calling intended victims identifying themselves as a representative from the Sheriff’s Office stating “you” need to contact them to discuss a legal matter. The callers have been using the names of actual members of the department. This is a scam. If people are unsure of...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Regional Health Update COVID-19 Numbers

As has been reported, COVID-19 cases have risen in our area, and the number of people seeking care for COVID-19 at Lakeland Regional Health’s Medical Center and Physician Practices has increased over the last month. The information below provides a snapshot of what we are experiencing at the hospital and other important information about testing, treatment, and vaccines.
Columbus, OHwktn.com

BBB® Scam Alert: Look Before You Scan

Columbus, OH – (August 4th, 2021) Companies use QR codes to point consumers to their apps, track packages, or view menus. But because these codes can’t be read by the human eye, they have become a way for scammers to disguise malicious links. As QR codes get more popular, BBB Scam Tracker is seeing more reports of con artists using them to mislead consumers.
Worth County, IA951thebull.com

Worth County Sheriff’s Office Issues Mail Scam Alert

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a possible mail scam. In a Facebook post Thursday, the sheriff’s office said, “Worth County Citizens are receiving postal mail cards informing them that their Home Warranty Replacement is expired and they need to call the number and renew right away. It may have a picture of your property on the card. THIS IS A SCAM and unless you know that you do business with a certain company you should never respond to these mailed cards, phone calls, or emails.”
Lifestylefranchising.com

Scam Alert: Fake Conference Attendee Lists and Hotel Reservations

Franchise Update Media is proud to serve the franchising community by providing exceptional content and quality events and conferences at facilities around the country. Franchise Update Media handles every detail of these events in-house and provides customers directly with all the information they need to register and attend these events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy