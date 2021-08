Axford is dealing with significant structural damage in his elbow and won't pitch again in 2021, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Axford made his first major-league appearance since 2018 against the Pirates on Monday, but he was forced to exit the outing. The 38-year-old underwent an MRI that revealed his diagnosis, and he's currently evaluating his treatment options. However, he won't be cleared to pitch again until at least sometime in 2022.