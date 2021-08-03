Angels recall OF prospect Jo Adell from Triple-A

Frank is on a well-earned vacation, so this is Dan Schneier handling the newsletter this week. One of the 20 best prospects in baseball over the past three seasons on nearly every list has been Angels outfielder Jo Adell. Strikeouts have been the name of his game, and in his first taste of the majors he struggled mightily. We hadn't seen him since until he started to absolutely tear up the minors over the last month. Adell got the call up -- finally -- and picked up right where he left off in the minors on Tuesday. We'll dive into that and more below.