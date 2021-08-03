Cancel
MLB

Angels recall OF prospect Jo Adell from Triple-A

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Highly regarded outfield prospect Jo Adell is returning to the Los Angeles Angels after the club recalled him from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. In addition to Adell, the Angels also are recalling right-hander Chris Rodriguez from Salt Lake, in advance of Monday's road game against the Texas Rangers. Infielders Matt Thaiss and Kean Wong had been optioned to Triple-A following Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

