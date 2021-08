TOKYO (AP) — Iranian defector Kimia Alizadeh has shocked two-time Olympic taekwondo gold medalist Jade Jones at the Tokyo Games. She beat the British champion 16-12 in the round of 16 after beating Iranian opponent Nahid Kiyani Chandeh in her opening bout. Alizadeh rallied in the final minute for her massive upset of Jones, who was attempting to become the first British woman in any sport to win gold in three consecutive Olympics. Alizadeh is competing for the refugee team after defecting to Germany in 2020. In 2016, she became the first Iranian women to win an Olympic medal.