Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri South Fabius River near Taylor. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the South Fabius River near Taylor. * Until early Wednesday afternoon. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.3 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 1.9 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Small levee immediately downstream of the gage is overtopped, flooding agricultural fields. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat South Fabius River Taylor 10.0 11.3 Mon 7 pm 7.9 4.5 2.6 2.1 2.0