Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul weighs civil fines to keep lesser cases out of criminal court

By Katie Galioto
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Paul is considering a change to its charter that would give the city more leeway to impose fines for code violations to keep the cases out of the criminal court process. Ricardo Cervantes, director of the city's Department of Safety & Inspections, told the St. Paul Charter Commission on Monday that the suggested change would give more teeth to certain city ordinances and avoid a lengthy prosecution process.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Justice Center#The Charter Commission#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies

It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy