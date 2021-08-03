Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Why Reggie Bullock Is A Perfect Mavs Fit

By Evan Massey
Posted by 
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 4 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks have gotten heavily involved in the free agency frenzy. In the first two hours of work, general manager Nico Harrison and company made multiple moves. Those moves were re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic, and then going outside the organization to sign Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown.

Let's take a second to focus on just one of the moves the Mavs made to start free agency. That move was signing Bullock away from the New York Knicks.

Bullock is known for being a sharpshooter and has been very efficient from behind the arc throughout his NBA career. That is a quality that the Mavs knew they needed to find this offseason.

With a superstar like Luka Doncic leading the way, adding perimeter shooting is a must. That is one reason Hardaway received such a lucrative long-term contract. However, Bullock could be the kind of outside addition that the Mavericks needed to make to take the next step in the Western Conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzZFz_0bFn7Qes00

During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Knicks, Bullock shot 41 percent from the three-point line. In addition to his three-point shooting, he averaged 10.9 points per game to go along with 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists and shot 44.2 percent from the floor overall.

Dallas isn't looking to Bullock to come in and score 20 points each and every night. While that may be the star-caliber production that Mavs fans wanted to see the team sign, they weren't going to get that after Kyle Lowry made up his mind to join the Miami Heat. Instead of spending too big on a guy like Spencer Dinwiddie, the Mavs played it smart by signing supporting role players like Bullock.

To say that this move puts the Mavericks over the top and into championship contention would be hasty. But, there are reasons that this move helps them towards that goal.

Assuming Jason Kidd can come in and figure out the dynamic between Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, the Mavericks already have their superstar duo. Adding role players around them to take pressure off of them and knock down open looks was the missing piece. Bullock helps accomplish that big-picture goal.

All of that being said, we all can be sad that the Mavericks weren't able to bring in a superstar. Despite that sadness, we should all find a lot of joy in the move to sign Bullock. His three-point shooting makes this Dallas team a much more dangerous unit.

Comments / 0

DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
248
Followers
462
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Nba Free Agency#The Dallas Mavericks#Sterling Brown#The Miami Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Celtics trade sends Marcus Smart to Dallas

Marcus Smart has long been considered a marquee player on the Boston Celtics and he’s constantly been mentioned in NBA trade rumors. Those rumors aren’t subsiding this offseason as Boston enters a new regime with Brad Stevens in the front office and Ime Udoka as head coach. One team that...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Nets trade is centered on Kristaps Porzingis to Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets entered the postseason as the favorites to win an NBA Championship but there were some extreme circumstances. Brooklyn dealt with some injuries and ran into a team that put it all together at the right time. Now, the so-called super team is home and focused on the offseason.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up About The Dallas Mavericks And Luka Doncic: "I Was Out Of The Pick And Rolls, The Ball Didn't Go Through Me At All."

Kristaps Porzingis finished a tough season with the Dallas Mavericks, starring in controversies mainly with teammate Luka Doncic. These two are expected to be the team leaders, but their personalities make things difficult, reportedly creating a rift between them. The Mavs made some significant changes this offseason, parting ways with...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Raptors-Mavericks trade involves Goran Dragic to Dallas

The Toronto Raptors have been known to be one of the best franchises in the NBA over the last several years, winning a title during the 2018-19 season, but they have seemed to take a major step back over the last year or so. Not only did they finish with their worst record since the 2011-12 season this past year, but they also made a very poor decision holding onto Kyle Lowry at the NBA trade deadline during the 2020-21 season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic Contract News

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is currently with the Slovenian men’s basketball team for the Olympic basketball tournament in Tokyo. But when he returns to the United States, he could have a big surprise waiting for him. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks are prepared to offer Doncic...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Who Are the Biggest Threats to Sign Kawhi Leonard?

As a wise master once said, “always in motion is the future.” This expression is particularly true when it comes to the enigmatic Kawhi Leonard. While staying the course and remaining in Los Angeles seems to be the most likely outcome of Leonard’s potential free agency (it’s still not certain that he’ll be opting out of the final year of his current contract), NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week that “the notion that Leonard is unattainable seems to be waning a bit as the Aug. 2 start of free agency nears.”
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs’ Doncic & Slovenia Fall Short of Olympic Bronze

DALLAS - Our Dallas Mavericks offseason tracker .... keeping you informed on the latest news and rumors surrounding the team throughout the offseason. AUG 8: LUKA LOSES Luka Doncic was arguably the MVP of the Tokyo Olympics. But not even he was enough in the bronze game as a good Australian team caused Slovenia to fall 93-107.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers' Asking Price for Ben Simmons, Buddy Hield and More

The NBA's 2021 free-agency period opened with a series of bangs on Monday, reshaping the basketball landscape while sending Kyle Lowry to South Beach and Lonzo Ball to the Windy City. Meanwhile, a bunch of incumbents signed major money deals to stay put, including Chris Paul in Phoenix, Mike Conley in Utah and Tim Hardaway Jr. in Dallas.
NBABleacher Report

1 Free-Agency Prediction for Every NBA Team

Ready or not, here comes the start of 2021 NBA free agency. Don't worry if you haven't yet stocked up on your own collection of educated guesses and gut feelings. We've prepared a batch of predictions just for this occasion, and there's enough for everyone's favorite team. These free-agency hunches...
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks rumors: Not planning to pursue Kawhi Leonard

Dallas Mavericks Kawhi Leonard Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks plan on improving their roster this summer. They want to build a championship team around Luka Doncic. The Mavs know they need more talent after two straight first-round playoff exits. They will have cap space but need to land a marquee name to make the push.
NBAYardbarker

Knicks: Is Evan Fournier an upgrade over Reggie Bullock?

When Evan Fournier woke up Tuesday morning after beating Italy in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, he made the decision to sign with the New York Knicks on a four-year, $78 million contract. With former small/shooting guard Reggie Bullock taking his talents to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $30.5 million deal, Fournier’s contract seems a bit overzealous.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Mavs Reportedly Have 1 Primary Free Agency Target

The Dallas Mavericks are on the brink of something special. To get there though, they’ll need to capitalize on what’s shaping up to be a wild free-agency period. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs are in pursuit of veteran point guard Kyle Lowry. Lowry, 35, will soon be an unrestricted free agent.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Free Agency and the Harrison Barnes effect

The Dallas Mavericks have done some work this offseason by signing key players such as Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown. Both Bullock and Brown are interchangeable at the shooting guard and small forward position. The team also re-signed Tim Hardaway Jr. and traded for Moses Brown. There is just one...
NBAYardbarker

Kyle Lowry Free Agency: Who Has 'Advantage' Over Mavs?

The top priority for the Dallas Mavericks in free agency has widely been reported as being Kyle Lowry after shifting course from Kawhi Leonard as the 'Plan A.'. There will be no shortage of competition for Lowry's services at the beginning of free agency. The New Orleans Pelicans made a...
NBAchatsports.com

Reggie Bullock is not a star, but adding him is a good move

Plan powder is dead. Long live plan powder. The Dallas Mavericks signed Reggie Bullock before many of the larger names had officially made decisions. The modus operandi for the Mavericks over the past years has been to wait on big name free agents to make decisions while useful veterans signed with other contenders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy