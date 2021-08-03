NBA Free Agency: Why Reggie Bullock Is A Perfect Mavs Fit

The Dallas Mavericks have gotten heavily involved in the free agency frenzy. In the first two hours of work, general manager Nico Harrison and company made multiple moves. Those moves were re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic, and then going outside the organization to sign Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown.

Let's take a second to focus on just one of the moves the Mavs made to start free agency. That move was signing Bullock away from the New York Knicks.

Bullock is known for being a sharpshooter and has been very efficient from behind the arc throughout his NBA career. That is a quality that the Mavs knew they needed to find this offseason.

With a superstar like Luka Doncic leading the way, adding perimeter shooting is a must. That is one reason Hardaway received such a lucrative long-term contract. However, Bullock could be the kind of outside addition that the Mavericks needed to make to take the next step in the Western Conference.

During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Knicks, Bullock shot 41 percent from the three-point line. In addition to his three-point shooting, he averaged 10.9 points per game to go along with 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists and shot 44.2 percent from the floor overall.

Dallas isn't looking to Bullock to come in and score 20 points each and every night. While that may be the star-caliber production that Mavs fans wanted to see the team sign, they weren't going to get that after Kyle Lowry made up his mind to join the Miami Heat. Instead of spending too big on a guy like Spencer Dinwiddie, the Mavs played it smart by signing supporting role players like Bullock.

To say that this move puts the Mavericks over the top and into championship contention would be hasty. But, there are reasons that this move helps them towards that goal.

Assuming Jason Kidd can come in and figure out the dynamic between Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, the Mavericks already have their superstar duo. Adding role players around them to take pressure off of them and knock down open looks was the missing piece. Bullock helps accomplish that big-picture goal.

All of that being said, we all can be sad that the Mavericks weren't able to bring in a superstar. Despite that sadness, we should all find a lot of joy in the move to sign Bullock. His three-point shooting makes this Dallas team a much more dangerous unit.