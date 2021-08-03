Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara County, NY

Niagara County not mandating face mask policy

By Ben Joe benjamin.joe@niagara-gazette.com
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNeWL_0bFn7LUT00
Rebecca Wydysh

LOCKPORT — Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh announced that the county is not mandating a face mask policy despite rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases within the past seven days.

“One of the criteria the CDC uses to determine areas of substantial transmission is a county that has between 50 and 99.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days,” Wydysh said in a statement released on Monday. “As of today, Niagara County is apparently at 58 new cases per 100,000 residents. Our numbers have unfortunately been increasing for the last several weeks.”

Wydysh noted that while new case numbers are going up, hospitalization numbers are “very low.” She cited only three residents being hospitalized as of Monday morning.

The Niagara County Legislature is meeting today, Wydysh said, and at that time options for county buildings and county workforce will be reviewed with advice from Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton.

“But above all else, we implore people who have been hesitant to please get the COVID-19 vaccine. The fact is the vaccination is your best chance to avoid getting COVID-19 and if you still contract it, you are unlikely to end up with sever symptoms and hospitalized.”

Last week, Stapleton said with a new, highly contagious variant of the virus triggering sky-rocketing new infections, hospitalizations and deaths in parts of the United States, people need to be vaccinated.

“I think we’ve made the opportunity available so anyone who wanted to get vaccinated, can get vaccinated,” Stapleton said. “But we’ve had three surges and we may be looking at a fourth (surge), so to say we’re turning a corner, I wish we were.”

Comments / 1

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
2K+
Followers
127
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Lockport, NY
Niagara County, NY
Health
Niagara County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Niagara County, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

Niagara County Jail gets 'Pawsitive for Heroes'

A new program at the Niagara County Correctional Facility will have incarcerated individuals training canines which will be used for veterans who are in need of a service dog. Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced the “Pawsitive for Heroes” program in partnership with WNY Heroes and Niagara County SPCA on Friday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy