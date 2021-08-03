Niagara County not mandating face mask policy

Rebecca Wydysh

LOCKPORT — Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh announced that the county is not mandating a face mask policy despite rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases within the past seven days.

“One of the criteria the CDC uses to determine areas of substantial transmission is a county that has between 50 and 99.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days,” Wydysh said in a statement released on Monday. “As of today, Niagara County is apparently at 58 new cases per 100,000 residents. Our numbers have unfortunately been increasing for the last several weeks.”

Wydysh noted that while new case numbers are going up, hospitalization numbers are “very low.” She cited only three residents being hospitalized as of Monday morning.

The Niagara County Legislature is meeting today, Wydysh said, and at that time options for county buildings and county workforce will be reviewed with advice from Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton.

“But above all else, we implore people who have been hesitant to please get the COVID-19 vaccine. The fact is the vaccination is your best chance to avoid getting COVID-19 and if you still contract it, you are unlikely to end up with sever symptoms and hospitalized.”

Last week, Stapleton said with a new, highly contagious variant of the virus triggering sky-rocketing new infections, hospitalizations and deaths in parts of the United States, people need to be vaccinated.

“I think we’ve made the opportunity available so anyone who wanted to get vaccinated, can get vaccinated,” Stapleton said. “But we’ve had three surges and we may be looking at a fourth (surge), so to say we’re turning a corner, I wish we were.”