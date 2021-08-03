Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hidalgo County, TX

Valley communities struggling to accommodate migrants issue disaster declarations

By Valerie Gonzalez - The Monitor
myrgv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRio Grande Valley counties and the city of McAllen joined efforts Monday to highlight the stress South Texas is experiencing due to the high number of migrants entering the country and being released into local communities. “We only have two choices. Choice number one is `let’s change the law,’” Hidalgo...

myrgv.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
County
Hidalgo County, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Central America#Infrastructure#Mexican#Border Patrol#Trumpian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Migrants are going missing after being released into the US: Just 6,400 out of 50,000 have reported to ICE offices after crossing the border and DON'T have court dates, shocking figures reveal

Of 50,000 migrants who crossed the southern border illegally before being released without a court date, just 13 percent have reported to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to figures released on Wednesday that illustrate the pitfalls of the Biden administrations emergency immigration measures. It comes amid a continuing surge...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

White House considers withholding federal funds to drive vaccinations

The Biden administration is discussing the possibility of withholding federal funding, largely for long-term care facilities, in an effort to try and get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the news first reported by The Washington Post. Tyler Pager, a White House reporter for The Washington Post, joins CBSN to discuss.
Dolores County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Campers Evacuated As Crews Fight Wildfire Near Dolores

DOLORES COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities began evacuating a small campground near Ferris Reservoir following the ignition of a wildfire Friday afternoon. An alert sent by a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at 4:22 p.m. asked anyone in the area of Ferris Reservoir, and particularly to the north of it, evacuate immediately via Forest Service Road 521A. A Dolores County dispatcher confirmed to CBS4 that authorities were concerned with people camping there. A 7-site campground exists in Ferris Canyon near that reservoir. It is popular with fly fishermen. The U.S. Forest Service said in a Facebook post that its crews were working on a 10-acre fire in the Willow Draw Canyon. The evacuation order had a 24-hour duration at the time of its announcement. The San Juan National Forest currently has no fire restrictions, but the western third of Colorado is in moderate to exceptional drought conditions as shown on the U.S. Drought Monitor map. The general area of the fire is north of the border between Dolores and Montezuma counties, about 15 miles north of the town of Dolores.
Posted by
Southside Matt

Bill prepares drivers for double taxation

Making sure that the rich pay their fair share, President Biden’s White House has for months been stating that taxes would not be raised on families earning less than $400,000 per year. Yet one aspect of the Infrastructure Bill is potentially set to hit these families the hardest.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas councilman who called doctor 'an absolute enemy of the people' for telling people to get the COVID-19 vaccine dies from the virus

A local Texas politician and vocal COVID-19 vaccine and mask skeptic died from complications of Coronavirus last week, according to the mayor of the town he represents. The death of H. Scott Apley, councilman for the town of Dickinson, a Houston suburb of about 20,000 people, was first announced on Wednesday on the Texas Republican Party's page.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Cori Bush, Democrat demanding eviction halt, was sued for not paying rent

"Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who has been demanding a halt in evictions since last week, was sued for not paying thousands of dollars in rent in 2015. In early June 2015, the Circuit Court of St. Louis County, Missouri ordered Bush to pay $3,167.25, including court costs, to the plaintiff Trotwood Downs and Brittany Town Homes, state court records reviewed by Fox News show.

Comments / 5

Community Policy