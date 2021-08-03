Cancel
Stonington, CT

Stonington requires masks at town hall, human services as region combats rise in cases

By Jason Vallee Sun staff writer
Westerly Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTONINGTON — Those seeking to conduct business at town hall or human services in the coming weeks will need to return to wearing masks, at least for now. The town on Monday implemented a mask mandate until further notice that will impact visitors and staff at both Stonington Town Hall in Stonington Borough and the Stonington Human Services Department on South Broad Street. First Selectmen Danielle Chesebrough said the decision was difficult, but the adjustments are necessary for the protection of both staff and residents given the recent rise in cases.

