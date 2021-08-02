Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brian Baldinger Gives Views on LT Battle, Miles Sanders, Jalen Hurts, and More

By Ed Kracz
Posted by 
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amBha_0bFn5cN800

PHILADELPHIA – Jordan Mailata was talking about his conditioning on Monday after Day 5 of Eagles training camp.

He said he took a hard look at himself and wanted to get into more of a “professional routine,” so he spent the seven weeks between June and the start of camp on July 28 in Philadelphia learning things such as when to eat, when to go to sleep, when to wake up, when to work out. All of it.

The natural follow-up question came shortly after his explanation: what do you weigh?

“That’s a question I’ll never tell the answer to,” he answered.

Well, per NFL analyst Brian Baldinger, who went on the State of Football Morning Show with Ric Serritella, Mailata told him he weighs 381 pounds.

You can listen to the show here or watch the attached video:

“At 360, he said he’s too light,” said Baldinger, who added that he believes Mailata will win the starting left tackle job.

“I was at practice last week. They could have a top-three offensive line. They’ve got great depth, they’ve got a great coach (in O-line coach Jeff Stoutland), if you can get Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, I believe Jordan Mailata will win that position at left tackle easily.

“I’m a big fan of Jordan Mailata, you put that group on the field with Dallas Goedert, Miles Sanders, if he stays healthy, with that line, he could easily run for 1,300.”

A healthy O-line, with the weapons mentioned, should, Baldinger reasoned, make Jalen Hurts a better quarterback.

“We’ll see what Jalen Hurts does,” said Baldinger. “I like the man. I like the person. I’m betting on the person. He’s gotta see the field better. He’s gotta throw the ball with touch. He can’t read the rush, but I think the offensive line is going to help him do a lot of those things.”

MORE FROM CAMP: For Philadelphia Eagles, It's About the Player Not the Formation

Philadelphia Eagles Rookie WR DeVonta Smith Week-to ...

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
153
Followers
372
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Brooks
Person
Isaac Seumalo
Person
Brian Baldinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lt Battle#Wr#Devonta Smith#Si Com Nfl Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Miles Sanders: Struggling early on

Sanders has struggled with drops and ball security at training camp, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. One week of camp is a small sample, but it's nonetheless worth noting given that Sanders had seven drops and four fumbles in 12 games last season. He also averaged 5.3 yards per carry, and by all accounts is still operating as Philadelphia's starting running back in practice. However, the 2019 second-round pick may not have as much leeway with the new coaching staff, especially if he struggles with the same things -- namely durability and ball security -- that held him back last season. The Eagles have solid backfield depth with Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, Kerryon Johnson and Jordan Howard.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

How Nick Sirianni can unlock Jalen Hurts with 21 personnel

Since drafting Dallas Goedert in 2018, the Eagles have put an emphasis on 12 personnel, an offensive look that has one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers. Pairing Goedert, a physical, overwhelming athlete, with the nibble, pure route-running Zach Ertz made all the sense in the world on paper. Get as many talented pass-catchers on the field at once.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Why Brian Baldinger Thinks Urban Meyer, Jaguars Are ‘Going To Turn Things Around’

Count Brian Baldinger as a believer in what the Jacksonville Jaguars and Urban Meyer are building. The NFL Network analyst and former offensive lineman travels to training camps throughout August and weighs in on the upcoming season. And while it is tough for any team to not impress in some respect in the early stages of camp, Baldinger saw enough from the Jaguars on his trip to Jacksonville to make a definite prediction.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Jeff Gladney issues response after being released by Vikings

Jeff Gladney issued a response on Tuesday after being released by the Minnesota Vikings following an indictment. The Vikings said they were releasing Gladney immediately upon reading his indictment. Gladney was charged with domestic violence. The indictment alleges Gladney “intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly“ causing bodily injury to the alleged victim during an April 2 incident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy