Massachusetts State

UConn men land commitment from 6-foot-8 Mass. forward

By Neill Ostrout nostrout@journalinquirer.com
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
Dan Hurley and his coaching staff with the UConn men’s basketball team are on quite a hot streak on the recruiting trail.

The Huskies made a third addition to their Class of 2022 Monday evening when Alex Karaban, a 6-foot-8 wing forward from Northborough, Massachusetts, gave the staff a verbal commitment.

He joins Bristol Central center Donovan Clingan and Roselle (N.J.) Catholic combo guard Corey Floyd in UConn’s Class of 2022, a group that is ranked No. 3 in the nation according to 247 sports.

“An elite program so close to home? It was too good to pass up,” Karaban said by phone this morning.

Karaban is the No. 45 player in the nation according to ESPN. He said his trust of the UConn coaching staff was a key factor in his decision.

“I felt so comfortable with them,” Karaban said.

Karaban averaged 25.8 points, 8.7 rebounds last season at New Hampton (N.H.) School. He will play his final season of high school basketball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Karaban had scholarship offers from numerous schools before opting for the Huskies, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.

