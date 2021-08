Rudy Gobert may be France’s best defensive player in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but the Stifle Tower took a backseat late in the semifinals game between the French and the Luka Doncic-led Slovenia to Nicolas Batum who came up with arguably the most important stop in France basketball history. Batum basically morphed into the Game 7 2016 NBA Finals version of LeBron James to erase a shot that would have likely given Slovenia the lead — and the victory.