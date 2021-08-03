Cancel
NBA

Suns, JaVale McGee Agree To One-Year Deal

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suns have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran center JaVale McGee, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (Twitter link), who reports that the deal will be worth $5MM. More to come…

Javale Mcgee
#Suns#Yahoo Sports#Veteran
