Bail for a Pāhoa man accused of attempted murder and domestic abuse was granted a bail reduction during his arraignment hearing from $527,000 to $150,000. Thirty-nine-year-old Frank William Funes appeared by video from Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center before 3rd Circuit Court Judge Peter Kubota in Hilo on Wednesday, July 28, where he entered a plea of not guilty for offenses related to an incident that occurred on July 8 in Hawaiian Beaches.