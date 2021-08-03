Cancel
NBA

Knicks To Re-Sign Rose On Three-Year Deal

By Alex Kirschenbaum
hoopsrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnicks combo guard Derrick Rose will return to Madison Square Garden on a three-season, $43MM contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (via Twitter). Rose, 32, is set to re-join New York after a successful 2020/21 season with the club. The Knicks pried Rose away from the Pistons early in the year, and Rose quickly ascended the ranks within the team’s guard rotation, playing major minutes for a playoff-bound New York team, led by Rose’s former coach with the Bulls and Timberwolves, Tom Thibodeau.

