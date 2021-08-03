Cancel
Miami Dolphins release D.J. Fluker

By Mark Inabinett
 4 days ago
The Miami Dolphins released offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on Monday after reaching an injury settlement with the Alabama alumnus. Fluker got released four days after Miami placed him on injured reserve. By being released, Fluker will be able to sign with another team this season when he regains his health.

