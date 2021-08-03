Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Man Accused of Driving Into Group of Cyclists That Included Children in Miami-Dade

By Marcine Joseph
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is facing charges after authorities say he ran over a large group of cyclists that included children in Miami-Dade over the weekend. Witnesses say they saw Jean Rene drive his car into a group of 80 cyclists. “She had to jump off her bicycle, her bicycle was dragged...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Driving#Accident#Franco Auto Parts#Miami Dade North Campus#Cycle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Related
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Arizona man accused of striking cyclists charged with murder

HOLBROOK, Ariz. - An Arizona man already facing assault charges for allegedly plowing his pickup truck into people participating in a bike race nearly six weeks ago has been charged with murder. An indictment made public on July 28 adds a murder charge against Shawn Michael Chock in the death...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Driver who crashed into two cars and a house told police she had ‘let God take the wheel’

An Ohio woman who crashed into two cars and a house last month told police she had been speeding intentionally, to “test her faith with God”.The woman, who had her 11-year-old child in the car with her at the time, ran a red light at over 100mph. Traffic camera videos captured her Ford Taurus hitting the front of one car in an intersection before crashing into the next, reports Jalopnik.According to reports, the 31-year-old driver, who has not been named, lost control of her vehicle, which knocked into a utility pole before hitting a Beachwood home and finally coming...
Accidentsfox44news.com

Temple woman arrested following crash with child in car

Temple police report a 33-year-old woman was arrested early Monday morning following a traffic crash with a young child in her car. Police spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said officers responded to a single vehicle crash near State Highway 317 and West Adams Avenue at 2:28 a.m. Monday. There were no serious...
San Leandro, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Passenger Killed; Driver Arrested In Horrific Early Saturday Morning 880 Off-Ramp Crash

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A passenger was killed and a driver injured and arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in an early Saturday morning solo crash on the Davis Street off-ramp of I-880 in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said it got calls reporting the crash at 2:57 a.m. Units arriving on scene located a silver Nissan Altima on its left side resting on the concrete retaining wall facing in a southerly direction. Just after 3:00 AM this morning, ACFD B04 E10, E13 & R24 were dispatched to a traffic collision at the Davis St...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Dealership Owner Accused Of Rolling Back Odometer To Defraud Buyer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami dealership owner has been arrested and faces charges after police say he altered the odometer of a vehicle to defraud the buyer. According to police, the victim purchased a vehicle with an odometer reading of 100,000 miles. Shortly after the purchase, the vehicle experienced mechanical failure and the victim took the vehicle to another dealership to obtain a current market value, police said. Authorities said that during the evaluation process, the victim was advised that the odometer reading was incorrect. The victim contacted the owner of the dealership and requested to return the vehicle and...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Caught On Video: Man, Woman Sought By Miami Police, Accused Of Stealing Van

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is hoping you will be able to recognize a man and a woman they say stole a van in the middle of the day. The incident took place on March 14, in the vicinity of N.W. 25 Avenue and 23 Street, and was caught on video. Police said they responded to a call of a stolen van. The victim told police he had surveillance video of the incident. The video shows the suspects walking and looking at the van. Shortly thereafter, the female suspect is seen running to the passenger side of the van while the...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Man Arrested, Accused Of Brandishing Weapon At Driver In Florida Keys

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Monroe Sheriff’s Office said a 22-year-old Miami man was arrested Friday night for brandishing a firearm in front of another driver on U.S. 1. Authorities said Juan Alberto Soriano Vargas was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of improper exhibition of a firearm. Here is what the sheriff’s office said led to Soriano Vargas’ arrest: “The victims, a driver and passenger, stated they were northbound near Mile Marker 95 when the driver of another vehicle displayed a firearm, creating a fear that the driver was going to use the firearm.” “The suspect vehicle was stopped at approximately 7:53 p.m. near Mile Marker 102 by Deputies Jamie Miller and Jason Farr. The suspects matched the descriptions provided.” Authorities said two 9mm handguns were found in Soriano Vargas’ vehicle. He was subsequently taken to jail.
Sparks, NVKTVN.com

Man Charged With Driving Under The Influence After Hitting Cyclist

Sparks Police Department says a man was charged with driving under the influence after hitting a cyclist in his car. Emergency crews responded to a vehicle versus cyclist crash in the 2100 block of Victorian Avenue around 6:46 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, first responders found a man laying in the road with cuts and bruises, officials say.
Jennings, LAKPLC TV

Man accused of driving impaired during fatal two-vehicle crash

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A driver has been arrested after a two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a 13-year old child, according to the Jennings Police Department. The department says they responded to the accident at the intersection of Hwy 26 and W. Academy early in the morning on July 29, 2021.
AccidentsWSVN-TV

1 dead after crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. The crash happened along Interstate 75 near 154th Street, early Monday morning. Three lanes of southbound traffic were shut down but have since been restored. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material...
Parkland, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

BSO: Man Sought For Exposing Himself To Female Drivers In Parkland

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man police say was touching himself while in his car at a Parkland intersection. Investigators said the lewd and lascivious acts have happened at least two times in the month of July, usually in the afternoon. The man usually waits for the red light to wave and get the attention of female drivers, who stop at the intersection of West Hillsboro Boulevard and North State Road 7. When they look over, he exposes himself, authorities said. Witnesses describe the man as an adult white male, possibly in an older four-door Ford vehicle, green or blue in color. Detectives are telling anyone who witnesses or encounters the individual to get to a place of safety and call 911. Anyone who has been a victim of this individual or who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Parkland district at 954-753-5050 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

Community Policy