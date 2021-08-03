Why A Cute Photo Of Jamie Oliver's Son On Instagram Led To A Parenting Debate
You know what parents really love? When other adults tell them how to parent. Okay, so that was sarcasm. Jools Oliver, the wife of British TV chef and cookbook author Jamie Oliver, posted a photo of their 4-year-old son on Instagram (via Hello!). The image was one of those tossed-off things parents will post when they think their child is looking especially cute. The son, River, was standing by a playground climbing wall wearing a shirt with rainbow stripes. Jools' caption read simply, "Morning River Rocket Rainbow," with a series of emojis appropriate to the happy, loving spirit of the post.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0