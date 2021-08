DENVER (CBS4) – Some Colorado parents are trying to help their kids get back on track before school starts again. They hope tutors make a difference. “It was remote for a while at the beginning of last year. They tried going back,” Steven Simpson said. Simpson’s daughter had a rather hectic preschool schedule last year. So, this year when he had the option of registering her for kindergarten, he opted to wait another year. (credit: CBS) “She would have been the youngest, and they lost seven months of actual instruction time,” he figured. Learning loss because of the pandemic is a concern across the country....