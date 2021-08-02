Cancel
USC Receiver Bru McCoy Suspended From Team Activities Following Arrest On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – University of Southern California receiver Bru McCoy has been suspended from team activities following his arrest last month on suspicion of domestic violence, according to media reports.

McCoy’s arrest was first reported by the website 247Sports, and the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the football player was taken into custody about 5:30 p.m. July 24 on suspicion of “intimate partner violence with injury,” but did not release further details.

McCoy was released the same day on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24, according to sheriff’s jail records.

No criminal charges had been filed against him as of Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, a spokesman confirmed.

“USC does not condone violence of any kind,” the university said in a statement.

“We are aware of the situation, and USC’s Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX is reviewing it. Because of federal student privacy laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time.”

USC’s football media guide describes McCoy as “a physical wide receiver with much promise, figures to be an integral part of USC’s wideout corps as a sophomore in 2021.”

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 220-pound McCoy caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman during the coronavirus-delayed and shortened 2020 season.

McCoy originally signed with USC in December 2018 after a stellar career at Mater Dei High School and enrolled for the 2019 spring semester. Several weeks later he transferred to Texas and participated in 2019 spring practice there, then transferred back to USC in the summer of 2019.

McCoy missed the first half of the 2019 season while recovering from an illness.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

