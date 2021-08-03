Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Converts save Monday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Clase pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Monday's 5-2 extra-inning win over Toronto. After a rough patch around the All-Star break, Clase has strung together 7.2 scoreless innings while adding three saves and three holds in those seven appearances. The 23-year-old has had his wild moments at times, but he appears locked in currently. Even better for Clase, James Karinchak pitched the seventh inning Monday -- the latter has struggled recently as well, muddying the waters for closing duties in Cleveland. Clase has a 1.81 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB across 44.2 innings while converting 14 of 18 save chances this year.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Karinchak
Person
Emmanuel Clase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
MLBbardown.com

Angel Hernandez blows another crucial call and gets roasted by the commentators

Being an ump in the MLB is a tough ask, particularly when you’re behind home plate. With hundreds of pitches thrown every single game, often times right on the border of the strike zone, it’s improbable that you’ll get through a whole nine innings without at least one person walking away shaking their head in disagreement.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Freddy Galvis reacts to trade home

Freddy Galvis made his major-league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2012 and spent the first six seasons of his career with the team. Now, he’s right back where he started, and Galvis is apparently feeling the homecoming nostalgia just like fans. He kept it simple, posting a throwback photo...
NBANBA

Washington acquires six players in five-team trade

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets; guard Aaron Holiday, the rights to forward Isaiah Todd and cash considerations from the Indiana Pacers; and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell from the Los Angeles Lakers in a five-team trade.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Roberto Perez: Takes seat Monday

Perez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays. Since returning from the 60-day injured list July 3, Perez has settled into a near-equal timeshare with Austin Hedges after previously serving as Cleveland's clear No. 1 catcher. In Cleveland's last 24 games with both backstops active, Perez has picked up 13 starts, while Hedges will be behind the plate Monday for the 11th time during that stretch. Expect the starts between the two catchers to remain relatively equitable the rest of the way.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Converts save No. 21

Barnes allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Yankees. With the Red Sox failing to record a hit through seven innings, it didn't look like Barnes would be needed Sunday. A five-run rally in the eighth inning put the Sox ahead, and the 31-year-old has no trouble notching his 21st save in 25 chances. The closer has a 2.41 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 65:11 K:BB through 41 innings this year.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Begins rehab assignment

Rivera (wrist) reported to Double-A Northwest Arkansas to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Rivera landed on the shelf at the end of June with a left wrist fracture, but he's nearly completed his rehab program. The 25-year-old should require a handful of games in the minors before being activated.
MLBnumberfire.com

Myles Straw leading off Monday afternoon for Indians

Cleveland Indians outfielder Myles Straw is leading off in Monday afternoon's series opener against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays. Straw recorded his first home run in an Indians uniform with a solo shot in top of the third inning on Sunday. He hit eighth in that game but is in the leadoff spot for Monday's matinee. Bradley Zimmer is out of the lineup after leading off last game.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Getting second start

Suarez is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The Phillies have varied Suarez's role this season, but the club appears committed to trying him out as a starter at this point. In his first start of season Monday, Suarez blanked the Nationals over three no-hit innings, allowing only one baserunner on the day. Because he's still building up after recently transitioning from the bullpen, Suarez is expected to be capped at around 60 pitches Saturday. Even if he pitches well, Suarez could be hard pressed to come away with the win if he's able to work only four or five frames.
NFLCBS Sports

Falcons' Emmanuel Ellerbee: Heading to Atlanta

Ellerbee agreed to terms Monday on a contract with the Falcons, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. Ellerbee hasn't appeared in NFL action since 2018, when he appeared in six total games between the Seahawks and Chargers. He spent time on Houston's practice squad last season, and was even briefly called up to the active roster, but did not ultimately handle any snaps.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/5/21: Cade Marlowe, Cole Hamels, and Anthony Rendon

Hello everyone! The M’s begin a crucial series with the Yankees today, as I’m sure you’re well aware of if you’re reading this. Anyway, here’s the other stuff you should know but might not otherwise. In Mariners news... Cade Marlowe has gotten off to a hot start since being recently...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Edwin Diaz Placed on Paternity List, Jake Reed Recalled

Mets closer Edwin Díaz has been placed on the paternity list ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Marlins. Right-hander Jake Reed, who was recently claimed by the Mets off waivers from the Rays, has been recalled from Syracuse. Reed appeared in six games for the Dodgers in 2021. He compiled...
MLBnumberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera batting sixth for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Rivera will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi (shoulder) moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Eli Morgan: Called up for Monday's start

Cleveland promoted Morgan from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Blue Jays, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Though Cleveland recalled another starting candidate in Sam Hentges from Triple-A Columbus when Morgan was optioned to the minors July 22, the former wasn't needed at any point over the last week and a half while the team got by with a four-man rotation. Hentges remains on the roster, but Cleveland will bring back Morgan to fill the opening in the rotation with the club requiring a fifth starter. Morgan has been roughed up to the tune of a 7.47 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 31.1 innings with the big club, but a strong 20.4 K-BB% rate offers some hope of a turnaround for the right-hander once his sky-high 22.4 HR/FB% normalizes a bit.
MLBnumberfire.com

Bradley Zimmer on Indians' bench Monday afternoon

Cleveland Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's series opener against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Zimmer is sitting against the Blue Jays' southpaw. Oscar Mercado is moving to right field in place of Zimmer on Monday and Harold Ramirez is starting in left field and hitting fifth. Myles Straw is covering the leadoff role.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Insider: Who are these Astros?

The Astros are in the midst of a minor identity crisis. Through the first half of the season, hitting powered Houston to the top of the standings. Post All-Star break, however, the Astros appear an inverted version of themselves: The offense wilts as the trade deadline-reinforced bullpen demonstrates its strength.

Comments / 0

Community Policy