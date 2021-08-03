Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Converts save Monday
Clase pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Monday's 5-2 extra-inning win over Toronto. After a rough patch around the All-Star break, Clase has strung together 7.2 scoreless innings while adding three saves and three holds in those seven appearances. The 23-year-old has had his wild moments at times, but he appears locked in currently. Even better for Clase, James Karinchak pitched the seventh inning Monday -- the latter has struggled recently as well, muddying the waters for closing duties in Cleveland. Clase has a 1.81 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB across 44.2 innings while converting 14 of 18 save chances this year.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0