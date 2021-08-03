Cancel
MLB

Indians' Eli Morgan: Quality start versus Toronto

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Morgan allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in six innings versus Toronto on Monday. He did not factor in the decision. The right-hander delivered five shutout innings before allowing a two-run blast to Vladimir Guerrero in the sixth. Long balls continue to be a problem for Morgan, but Monday's start was both his longest and best of the year. The 25-year-old lowered his ERA to 6.75 with a 1.31 WHIP and 42:6 K:BB across 37.1 innings this season. If he remains in the rotation going forward, he lines up to face Detroit this weekend.

