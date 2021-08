DeJong is hitting .359 (14-for-39) with a double, three home runs, seven RBI, two walks and nine runs over his last 12 games. DeJong went 3-for-8 with an RBI and two runs over the last two games of the three-game weekend set against the Reds, keeping his average over the Mendoza Line (.203) for the time being. The slugging shortstop's recent surge at the plate was long overdue, considering he was hitting a miserable .157 as recently as June 24.