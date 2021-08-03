Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Breaks RBI drought in win

Helsley (5-4) retired both batters he faced, one by strikeout, to earn the win Sunday versus Cincinnati. After a wild effort from Johan Oviedo, Helsley was called upon to get the last two outs of the fifth inning. He did so on just six pitches, and that was enough for the 27-year-old to collect the win. Helsley has been solid in his last 20 innings, allowing six runs while posting a 14:9 K:BB in that span. For the year, he has a 4.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 37:24 K:BB in 41.1 innings, but he's improved throughout the season. The right-hander has added one save, one blown save and seven holds.