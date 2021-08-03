Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Breaks RBI drought in win
Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a run-scoring sacrifice double play while adding a stolen base in a win over the Twins on Sunday. Golschmidt bounced back from an increasingly rare 0-for-4 day Saturday and produced only his second and third RBI of the last 11 games. The veteran slugger has been highly productive otherwise in the second half of the season, posting a .290 average, .880 OPS, three doubles, four home runs, eight RBI, six walks, a pair of steals and eight runs across 15 post-All-Star-break contests.www.cbssports.com
