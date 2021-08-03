Cancel
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Picks up win Monday

Shaw (4-5) allowed a walk and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the win in Monday's game versus Toronto. The 33-year-old did his job in the ninth inning, keeping the game tied before Cleveland's offense rallied for three runs in the top of the 10th. Shaw had allowed six runs (four earned) in his previous 5.1 innings, so it was encouraging to see him put in a strong appearance. He owns a 3.21 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 55:30 K:BB across 47.2 innings this season. The right-hander remains a late-inning option for Cleveland despite his troubling lack of control. He's collected 14 holds and a pair of saves.

