Indians' Bryan Shaw: Picks up win Monday

Alcantara (6-9) earned the win Tuesday at Baltimore after allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk across six innings. The right-hander pounded the zone Tuesday and delivered 62 of 85 pitches for strikes. He served up two solo homers across six frames and attempted to come out for the seventh, but he was pulled after giving up another run on a double and a single without recording an out. In 12 starts since surrendering eight runs over 1.1 innings during his outing May 14 against the Dodgers, Alcantara has a 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 59:22 K:BB over 74.2 frames.