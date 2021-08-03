Rams' Matthew Stafford: Wacks thumb on helmet

The NFC West is one of the most LOADED divisions in the league and the last two years have seen an arms race on both sides of the ball. The Rams‘ big move was of course adding Matthew Stafford for the low price of Jared Goff and two firsts. This sent the league into a tizzy, the Rams’ future was apparently mortgaged in perpetuity, Sean McVay is on the hot seat if it doesn’t work, Matthew Stafford couldn’t win a playoff game with “Megatron” so this was dumb, etc.