NFL

Rams' Matthew Stafford: Wacks thumb on helmet

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Stafford hit his right thumb on a teammate's helmet during Monday's practice and was shut down from throwing for the rest of the day, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Stafford got his thumb taped up shortly after the incident, and according to Rodrigue, he appeared to have a good grip on his helmet and a towel. Coach Sean McVay said after practice that he didn't have further details on the injury, but he believes his starting quarterback will be okay. Stafford's status will be worth monitoring moving forward.

Matthew Stafford
#American Football
