Santa Clara County, CA

Indoor mask mandate is back in Santa Clara County as Delta variant spreads

By Eric Shapiro
milpitasbeat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasks are back in Santa Clara County. Officials today announced that as of Tuesday, August 3, all individuals in the county — whether vaccinated or unvaccinated — will be required to wear face coverings when indoors in public places. The available vaccinations against COVID-19 have proven effective at curbing the...

milpitasbeat.com

