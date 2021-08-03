NBA free agency: What adding Lonzo Ball means for the Chicago Bulls
What kind of value are the Chicago Bulls getting with a four-year, $85 million deal to land Lonzo Ball as part of a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans?. Shortly after the start of the NBA's free agency moratorium Monday, the two sides and Ball agreed to a sign-and-trade that gave Chicago the ability to stay over the cap while adding one of the top free agents on the market. The Bulls also avoid having to sweat out a decision by the Pelicans on whether to match, adding Ball immediately.www.espn.com
