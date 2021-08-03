Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Korkmaz sticking with 76ers on 3-year, $15 million deal, agents tell ESPN

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZTPN_0bFmwwQd00

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal to re-sign guard Furkan Korkmaz, his agents, Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Korkmaz, 24, averaged 9.1 points and shot 37.5% from 3-point range in 55 games, including 11 starts, last season for the 76ers, providing a shooting-starved Philadelphia team some desperately needed space around superstar center Joel Embiid.

SPORTS FLASH: Ben Simmons trade rumors will continue but should 76ers let him go?

The Turkish guard has spent his entire four-year NBA career with the 76ers, who selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. After turning down his third-year option two years ago, Korkmaz averaged 9.8 points and got a new one-year deal last season.

Now he has a long-term home in Philadelphia, which still has to sort out the future of guard Danny Green, who also is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Comments / 0

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Espn#Excel Sports Management#Korkmaz 24#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Report: 76ers' asking price for Ben Simmons trade revealed

The 2021 NBA Finals haven't concluded yet, but that hasn't stopped the offseason rumor mill from picking up steam over the last couple days. Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the most notable names to watch this summer, and the latest update on his future in Philly came Tuesday morning from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
NBAPosted by
NESN

NBA Rumors: 76ers’ Ben Simmons Open To Joining This Team In Trade

Ben Simmons apparently is willing to go west, as so many young men have before. The Philadelphia 76ers guard no longer is speaking to the team and would accept a trade to the Golden State Warriors, KRON’s Jason Dumas reported Thursday, citing a source. Trade rumors have surrounded Simmons for several weeks, and the Warriors are among the teams the 76ers reportedly have sought out as potential trade partners.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Furkan Korkmaz’s new deal is an absolute steal

Three years ago, the Philadelphia 76ers weren’t particularly high on Furkan Korkmaz. The 26th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, selected between NBA non-factor Brice Johnson and future All-Star Pascal Siakam, Korkmaz was a seldom-utilized, deep-bench reserve during his first two seasons with the team, averaging just under five points in 12.2 minutes of action a night.
NBAESPN

Source: Philadelphia 76ers, Andre Drummond agree to 1-year deal

The Philadelphia 76ers and center Andre Drummond agreed on a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will bring together Drummond, a two-time All-Star who has led the NBA in rebounding four times in his career, and 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid. The two have a long history going up against one another several times a season over the past few years while Drummond was with the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Furkan Korkmaz returning to Sixers on three-year deal

The Sixers have agreed to re-sign wing Furkan Korkmaz on a three-year, $15 million contract, agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link). Philadelphia has full Bird rights on Korkmaz, which will allow it to ink him without cutting into its mid-level exception, ESPN’s Bobby Marks...
NBAaudacy.com

76ers sign free-agent C Andre Drummond

Well, this might be a little awkward. The Philadelphia 76ers have signed center Andre Drummond to a one-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Drummond, who will back up Joel Embiid, has been one of Embiid's biggest targets on and off the court. Back in Embiid's social media heyday, Drummond often...
NBANBC Sports

Sources: Sixers agree to re-sign Korkmaz to 3-year deal

The Sixers still like what they see in Furkan Korkmaz. The team agreed Monday night to re-sign the 24-year-old wing to a three-year, $15 million contract, team sources confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. Since the Sixers have Korkmaz's Bird Rights, they're able to...
NBARealGM

Georges Niang, 76ers Agree To Two-Year, $6.7M Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to terms with free agent forward Georges Niang on a two-year, $6.7 million contract. Niang has played the last four years with the Utah Jazz. Niang has taken on a bigger role in each of the last three seasons with the Jazz. In 2020-21, he...
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Staying with Philly

Korkmaz agreed Monday to re-sign with the 76ers on a three-year, $15 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. With this move, Philly management retains one of the last remaining pieces of The Process. The recently-turned-24-year-old is a proven three-point shooter, making 1.9 threes per game over the past two seasons at a 39.0 percent clip. He should continue to see minutes in the low-to-mid 20s.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Danny Green re-signs with 76ers

Veteran shooting guard Danny Green will re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. After spending the 2021 season with Philly, Green has signed a two-year, $20 million contract to return to the Sixers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Thursday morning. Green was traded twice after winning the 2020 NBA Finals...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiancee: Kay’La Hanson

Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. But, he’s also a huge family man who takes pride in having three beautiful children with Kay’La Hanson, his long-time girlfriend and now fiancee. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at Kay’La Hanson and who exactly she is other than the partner of an NBA superstar.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy