Korkmaz sticking with 76ers on 3-year, $15 million deal, agents tell ESPN

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal to re-sign guard Furkan Korkmaz, his agents, Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Korkmaz, 24, averaged 9.1 points and shot 37.5% from 3-point range in 55 games, including 11 starts, last season for the 76ers, providing a shooting-starved Philadelphia team some desperately needed space around superstar center Joel Embiid.

The Turkish guard has spent his entire four-year NBA career with the 76ers, who selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. After turning down his third-year option two years ago, Korkmaz averaged 9.8 points and got a new one-year deal last season.

Now he has a long-term home in Philadelphia, which still has to sort out the future of guard Danny Green, who also is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.