Suns' JaVale McGee: Set to sign one-year deal with Suns

Paul and the Suns agreed to terms Monday on a four-year deal that could be worth as much as $120 million, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The deal cannot be made official until later in the week, but the two sides wasted little time in negotiating a contract that could keep Paul in Phoenix until he's 40 years old. After a one-year detour in Oklahoma City, the 36-year-old instantly changed the Suns' fortunes last season, leading the team all the way to the NBA Finals. Across 70 games, Paul averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 49.9 percent from the field -- his highest figure since the 2008-09 season. Once considered an injury-prone player on a bloated contract, Paul has bucked that narrative in his mid-30s, missing just four regular season games over the last two seasons combined. As he heads toward his late-30s, the injury concerns won't disappear, but Paul has proven he still has plenty left in the tank as he enters his 17th NBA season.