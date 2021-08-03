Suns' JaVale McGee: Set to sign one-year deal with Suns
McGee and the Suns agreed to terms Monday on a one-year, $5 million contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. After winning a title with the Lakers in the bubble, McGee split last season between the Cavaliers and Nuggets, appearing in 46 games and averaging 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 14.7 minutes. He'll add insurance at center for the Suns, who struggled to find a capable backup to Deandre Ayton after rookie Jalen Smith proved unprepared to handle a consistent role.www.cbssports.com
