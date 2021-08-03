Cancel
Yuma, AZ

Book vending machine now at Desert View Academy

By Arlette Yousif
Posted by 
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGauS_0bFmwWfr00

Good character means a free book for DVA students this school year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As some students head back to school this week, there is a lot to look forward to. Seeing friends and their favorite teachers, and of course recess.

Desert View Academy is adding to the back-to-school excitement by giving students a book vending machine.

"One of the reasons we’re very excited about this vending machine is we’ll be able to get books in the hands of our students. There’s something about holding a book and turning the pages and meeting your favorite character. So students will earn a certificate for demonstrating good character and they’ll be able to turn that certificate in to receive a book of their choice," says Desert View Academy Principal Deb Weigel.

The big reveal of the vending machine happened at the academy's open house. Students were already picking out books they want to read as soon as the presentation was over.

The post Book vending machine now at Desert View Academy appeared first on KYMA .

