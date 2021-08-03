Cancel
Dallas Mavericks re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. to four-year deal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. reached a four-year agreement to return to the Dallas Mavericks, multiple outlets reported Monday.

ESPN reported the deal was worth $74, with The Athletic terming the new contract to be worth $72 million.

Hardaway, 29, averaged 16.6 points with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 70 games (31 starts) this past season. He shot 44.7 percent from the field and his 39.1 percent shooting from 3-point range was slightly off his career-best 39.8 percent from 2019-20 with Dallas.

A first-round draft pick (24th overall) by the New York Knicks in 2013 out of Michigan, Hardaway has averaged 13.9 points per game over eight seasons and has shot 36.0 percent from 3-point range in his career for the New York Knicks (2013-15, ’17-19), Atlanta Hawks (2015-17) and Mavericks (2019-21).

Top NBA free agents of 2021: Kawhi, Chris Paul top list

The Mavericks finished 42-30 in the regular season and earned the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs but were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.

According to the New York Times, the Mavericks were determined to keep both of their free agents: Hardaway and reserve center Boban Marjanovic.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

