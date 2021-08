Joey Votto was named the National League Player of the Month for July. You probably aren’t too surprised by that since you’ve probably been following most of the games. In the final week-ish of the month, Joey Votto became only the 8th player in Major League Baseball history to homer in seven consecutive games. He fell inches short of tying the record held by Dale Long, Don Mattingly, and Ken Griffey Jr. when a line drive hit the top of the wall in New York in that 8th game.