Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley (knee) making ‘tangible’ progress

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoYEE_0bFmvcz800

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has made significant progress in his recovery from surgery last year on a torn right ACL, although head coach Joe Judge stopped short Monday of putting a timetable on his return to practice.

“You know what, he’s making a lot of strides for us, and I don’t want to go ahead and make any predictions or anything on Saquon, but I will say that this guy’s showing progress, tangible progress every day with our medical staff, with our strength staff,” Judge said. “He comes out here and works.”

Barkley also had MCL and meniscus damage after an injury that occurred in a Sept. 20 game against the Chicago Bears. He played just two games last season, rushing for 34 yards on 19 carries.

The 24-year-old, who was the No. 2 overall draft pick by the Giants in 2018 out of Penn State, has rushed for 2,344 yards and 17 touchdowns in 31 career games. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season of 2018 after rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrpR2_0bFmvcz800
Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Dallas Cowboys rise, Indianapolis Colts sink

As an emergency option, on Monday the Giants re-signed veteran running back Alfred Morris, who arrived after Barkley’s injury last season. Morris rushed for 238 yards in nine games with the Giants last season. Morris, 32, has played with four different teams over the last four seasons, with just one game of action with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

Judge said that while Barkley is not yet ready for practice, his rehab work has mirrored what the rest of the team has been working on in practices. Despite the injury and long rehab, Judge said Barkley’s spirit and work ethic remain high.

“I know he wants to be out there, but we’ve got to make sure we help our players make the right decision,” Judge said. “The goal is to get him out there and keep him out there. We know he can make a great impact for this team.

“We know what kind of player he can be, so we want to make sure we put him in the opportunity to go ahead and play full-speed, aggressive and confident when he gets out there.”

The Giants play their Week 1 game Sept. 12 at home against the Denver Broncos.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Kirk Cousins#American Football#Acl#Mcl#Penn State#The Arizona Cardinals#The Denver Broncos#Covid#Las Vegas Raiders#Indianapolis Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

What is Saquon Barkley’s status in training camp week two?

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley entered training camp on the active/PUP list, but that won’t stop the rampant speculation about what his status for week one will be. Based on how the Giants played last season without him, it’s understandable that Barkley’s status has become an offseason fixation. And while we’re hearing many of the same things from the team, more is also emerging to indicate that Barkley is making fast progress.
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants fantasy football projections: Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, more

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants and the offense huddle against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) The NY Giants, with Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, and Evan...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Joe Judge Explains Why There is No Set Timetable for Saquon Barkley's Return

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge can't wait to see running back Saquon Barkley on the field. With good reason, too. A healthy Barkley offers a unique blend of skills that makes him a dangerous asset in both the running and passing games and is the prototypical fit for the "playmaker" label the league's 31st ranked scoring offense lacked so desperately last season.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos may not have to face Saquon Barkley in Week 1

Sep 20, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is helped off of the field after suffering an injury during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports. Though the preseason is yet to get underway for...
NFLchatsports.com

Kelvin Benjamin, trying to make comeback as tight end, cut by New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are cutting Kelvin Benjamin before he even got in a full-team training camp practice, it was announced Wednesday. The converted wide receiver was trying to make a comeback as a tight end. He was signed by the Giants after a tryout back in May at rookie minicamp.
NFLPosted by
Daily News

Saquon Barkley looks great sprinting, cutting during rehab ramp-up

If there had been fans at Giants training camp on Thursday, Saquon Barkley’s workout would have had Quest Diagnostics Training Facility buzzing. Barkley, 24, looked fast and strong on his surgically repaired right knee while sprinting, stutter-stepping and jump-cutting on the back field with trainers and tight end Kyle Rudolph. First, Barkley caught a pass and powerfully turned upfield. Then ...
NFLNew York Post

Devontae Booker embraces potential starting role in Saquon Barkley’s absence

Devontae Booker’s responsibilities for the Giants this season will be largely dependent on the health of Saquon Barkley. But as the team’s second-string running back, Booker is only focusing on what he can control and taking things rep by rep. “[Barkley’s status] is honestly something I don’t even pay attention...
NFLCBS Sports

Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football 2021: ADP updates, mock draft tracker and more to know about Giants RB

Saquon Barkley was a consensus top-three draft pick in 2020 Fantasy Football drafts, and also the biggest source of heartbreak when the New York Giants running back tore his ACL in Week 2. The fact that Barkley will start training camp on the PUP list adds to a murkier outlook for 2021. With Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney added to the mix, things should get easier for Barkley should he bounce back health wise, but at least for now, his health remains a question mark. This makes Barkley one of the bigger boom or bust picks for 2021.
NFLfantasypros.com

Saquon Barkley ‘making a lot of strides’, per Joe Judge

The Giants front office sees tangible progress every day. However, Judge wouldn’t say how close he is to returning to practice. On Thursday he was seen running routes, cutting, and sprinting. Currently he’s “mirroring” practice sessions to build up confidence for when he returns. The Giants re-signed Alfred Morris, which could mean the Giants are preparing for the case where Barkley isn’t ready at the start of the season. Regardless, fantasy managers have to accept the risk that he may not be available immediately. The talent is undeniable, and a top five pick when healthy, but it makes sense for the Giants to not want to rush their star back if not fully recovered. We will continue to monitor his status throughout camp.

Comments / 1

Community Policy