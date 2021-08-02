Camp Quotes and Notes: Aug. 2

NASHVILLE – Julio Jones was more involved in Monday’s practice – the fifth of Tennessee Titans training camp – than he was in any of the previous four. That involvement was cut short, however, when the recently acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver was slow to get up after an incomplete pass thrown to him during work in the red zone. Jones’ situation did not generate any kind of frantic response from trainers or coaches, and he did not go straight to the training room. When he left the practice field, it was under his own power.