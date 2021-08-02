Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Camp Quotes and Notes: Aug. 2

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – Julio Jones was more involved in Monday’s practice – the fifth of Tennessee Titans training camp – than he was in any of the previous four. That involvement was cut short, however, when the recently acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver was slow to get up after an incomplete pass thrown to him during work in the red zone. Jones’ situation did not generate any kind of frantic response from trainers or coaches, and he did not go straight to the training room. When he left the practice field, it was under his own power.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Sports Medicine#Titans#American Football#Pro Bowl#The Atlanta Falcons#Logan Woodside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Titans Expected To Add Veteran Offensive Lineman

For a dominant run-first offense, having good line depth is very important. The Tennessee Titans fit the mold, and are adding a solid veteran up front. Brent Qvale broke into the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. He spent his first six NFL seasons with the New York Jets, before a move to the Houston Texans for the 2020 season.
NFLUSA Today

Titans' Janoris Jenkins explains how he got the nickname 'Jackrabbit'

Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins isn’t kidding when he says he wants to be called “Jackrabbit,” and the team has even obliged, listing him as “Jackrabbit Jenkins” on its official website and roster. When asked why he won’t answer to Janoris, Jenkins simply replied, “I don’t like Janoris. It’s not...
NFLchatsports.com

4 Tennessee Titans who are on huge roster bubbles during training camp

Tennessee Titans (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) The Tennessee Titans have a few guys on roster bubbles as we near camp. Take a deep breath. If you’re a Tennessee Titans fan you can almost feel the mist from the sprinklers and smell the freshly cut grass as July 27th gets closer. Well, depending on where you live, that may not be accurate. Taking a deep breath could mean you smell the exhaust of industrial vehicles while you gulp down another Gatorade to try and escape the heat as it beats down on you.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Why Blake Haubeil Can Make Titans Roster As UDFA

In three seasons under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Tennessee Titans have gotten plenty of things right en route to three consecutive winning seasons to start his tenure, an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2019, and an AFC South title in 2020. But for all the success, the Titans have been unable to get their kicking situation stabilized.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans announce signing, add prospect to COVID-19 list

As the final days and hours run out on July, every Tennessee Titans fan and member of the media’s thoughts are on what’s going on with this roster. Twitter is about to explode. We’re all checking our Instagram accounts as often as possible to see if any of the star players or the guys who are entertaining on social media are posting anything.
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

Titans add Matt Barkley to compete for backup QB position

The Tennessee Titans haven’t needed their backup quarterback since Ryan Tannehill took over as the starter in 2019, though competition for that job took another twist on Thursday. The team signed free agent Matt Barkley and released DeShone Kizer, who had played on the practice squad last season. That was...
NFLallfans.co

Tennessee Titans blueprint for a Harold Landry extension was just revealed

Even though he has been the Tennessee Titans’ best pass rusher for three seasons, Harold Landry doesn’t get the credit he deserves from anyone, including his own fan base. In 2017 the Titans traded up to second round to draft Harold Landry who tallied 21.5 sacks and 30.5 TFLs in his final two years in college. After a year rotating with Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo in their final seasons, Landry got his chance to start in 2018.
NFLMusic City Miracles

Titans sign TE Luke Stocker, activate Bud Dupree from Reserve/COVID-19 list and more roster notes

The Tennessee Titans announced a flurry of roster moves to start training camp on Saturday morning. The first piece of news saw the team bring back a familiar face in veteran tight end Luke Stocker. A 10-year veteran who played at the University of Tennessee, Stocker played with the Titans in 2017-2018. He appeared in 19 games during his two years as a Titan. He most recently played with the Falcons in 2019-2020.
NFLchatsports.com

Titans Rookie WR Racey McMath Impressing In Training Camp, WR #3 After AJ Brown & Julio Jones?

The Tennessee Titans made a huge splash this NFL offseason when they traded for star wide receiver Julio Jones. There’s no doubt that Jones will start alongside AJ Brown but there's a training camp battle brewing for the 3rd wide receiver spot. So far Racey McMath has been impressive in camp; the 6th round pick in the 2021 NFL draft has an opportunity to become the 3rd wide receiver in the offense and should get a lot of single coverage opposite Jones or Brown. Chat Sports host Mitchell Renz breaks down the Titans wide receiver depth chart and where McMath could fit in.
NFL247Sports

Tennessee Titans being 'cautious' with star WR Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans are playing it safe with new wide receiver Julio Jones. The former Atlanta Falcon had his 2020 season cut short due to injury, and he is still working his way back to 100%. During his press conference at Titans’ training camp on Wednesday, head coach Mike Vrabel...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Vrabel, Others Address Titans' Addition of QB Matt Barkley

NASHVILLE – Matt Barkley is not just happy to be with the Tennessee Titans. To hear Ryan Tannehill tell it, he is happy to be pretty much anywhere. “I know (Barkley) a little bit, just over the years,” Tannehill said Friday. “He is a great dude. Love being around him. Happy guy.”
NFLUSA Today

Tennessee Titans sign Matt Barkley, cut DeShone Kizer

Quarterback Matt Barkley has announced he has signed with the Tennessee Titans, adding to a backup competition that also includes Logan Woodside. That same competition once included DeShone Kizer also, but John Glennon of Broadway Sports reports he has been cut. Barkley, 30, spent the last three seasons with the...
NFLNFL

Training Camp Buzz: Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson visits Bears practice

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL. Doug Pederson...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans aren’t in any better position at QB with Matt Barkley

Matters of the quarterback position in the NFL are almost identical to matters of love in personal relationships. They should be addressed immediately. They should be addressed directly and swiftly, so here goes. Matt Barkley doesn’t upgrade the Tennessee Titans at the quarterback position. How’s that? That was direct and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy