Cleveland Indians score three runs in 10th to top Toronto Blue Jays

Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer in a three-run 10th inning and the visiting Cleveland Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Monday afternoon in the opener of a four-game series.

Cleveland took the lead in the 10th against Brad Hand (5-6) when Myles Straw, placed at second base, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Amed Rosario, who was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases.

Ramirez followed with his 23rd homer of the season and the 150th of his career, a high drive down the left-field line.

Bryan Shaw (4-5) got the win after allowing a walk with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.

Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect 10th to earn his 14th save as the Blue Jays’ winning streak ended at four.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 34th home run of the season, a two-run blast, for the Blue Jays and was 2-for-5 to extend his hit streak to nine games.

Blue Jays left-hander Robbie Ray allowed two runs, six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out four.

Indians right-hander Eli Morgan allowed two runs, five hits and one walk in six innings. The rookie struck out nine, matching his career high.

Cleveland took a 2-0 lead in the third.

Straw led off with a single to left and Rosario hit an infield single to second base. The runners then executed a double steal. Franmil Reyes walked to load the bases with one out. Harold Ramirez singled to right to score Straw, but Rosario was called out at home in a close play on the throw from Randal Grichuk. Oscar Mercado then followed with an RBI single.

In the fifth inning the Indians had a runner at third with no outs after Rosario led off with a walk, stole second and continued to third on catcher Alejandro Kirk’s throwing error. Ray retired the next three batters on a shallow fly ball and two strikeouts.

Morgan struck out four batters in a row before Kirk doubled with two out in the fifth. Morgan ended the inning with another strikeout, retiring Cavan Biggio.

Toronto tied the score in the sixth. George Springer led off with a single and Guerrero homered to left.

–Field Level Media

