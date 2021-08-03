Flash Flood Warning issued for Cibola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Cibola FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CIBOLA COUNTY At 647 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over Rinconada Canyon have ended. However, up to 1.75 inches of rain fell over Rinconado Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include McCartys, Skyline-Ganipa and Acomita Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 95 and 99. Dangerous water levels are expected in Rinconada Creek and other washes exiting Rinconada Canyon downstream to the Rio San Jose. Route 16 and 400 will be impacted, as well the unimproved roads through the mouth of Rinconada Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED