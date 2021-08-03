Cancel
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock home with COVID-19

General manager Mike Mayock is working from home after testing positive for COVID-19, the Las Vegas Raiders general manager told ESPN on Monday.

Mayock, who turns 63 later this month, told ESPN he feels “very good” and is fortunate he was vaccinated.

The Raiders did not release any information related to Mayock or his scouting staff.

A former safety turned broadcaster and draft analyst, Mayock earlier this week said the Raiders must reach the playoffs “and beyond” in the fourth year of the Jon Gruden/Mayock pairing in Las Vegas. But Mayock said there is no “win now” mandate aimed at Gruden.

The team in 19-29 overall under Gruden in his second stint as the team’s head coach.

–Field Level Media

